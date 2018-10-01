The Netherlands and Serbia secured their spots in the second round of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Women's World Volleyball Championship in Japan after wins against Cameroon and Serbia.

They were the first two teams to qualify for the second round.

The Netherlands beat Cameroon in three sets, 25-16, 26-24, 25-18, at Pool A at the Yokohama Arena.

Hosts Japan also claimed a second win in the group, beating Mexico 25-15, 25-15, 25-15.

Germany whitewashed Argentina, 25-21, 34-32, 25-18 at Hamamatsu Arena.

Serbia were victorious against unbeaten Brazil at the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championships in Japan ©FIVB

Serbia beat Brazil 3-0, with both teams unbeaten previously in Pool D at Hamamatsu Arena.

The Serbs won 25-21, 25-18, 25-19.

Dominican Republic opened their victory count by beating Kazakhstan 25-22, 25-15, 25-19.

Puerto Rico won for a second time against Kenya, 25-20, 25-22, 25-15.

The action continues tomorrow at venues across Japan, with Pools B and C resuming.