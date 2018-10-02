The Polish and Hungarian Olympic Committees (MOB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the Olympic Centre of the Polish Olympic Committee (PKOI).

The deal was signed by the President of the PKOI Andrzej Kraśnicki and the President of the Hungarian Olympic Committee Krisztián Kulcsár.

Kraśnicki emphasised the excellent relations between the National Olympic Committees of Hungary and Romania, as a partnership with a new country was agreed.

President of the Polish Olympic Committee Andrzej Kraśnicki and President of the Hungarian Olympic Committee Krisztián Kulcsár sign a Memorandum of Understanding ©Polish Olympic Committee

Pal Schmitt, the former President of Hungary and a two-time Olympic fencing champion, was the guest of honour.

Schmitt is a member of the International Olympic Committee.

Other guests included the President of the World Olympians Association Joel Bouzou, and the President of the Romanian Olympic Committee Mihai Covaliu.

The PKOI have also previously signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Spanish Olympic Committee.