Alfons Hörmann has announced his intention to stand for re-election as President of the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB), although according to ARD the current head of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Thomas Weikert may stand against him.

Hörmann, who used to be head of the German Ski Association, revealed his plans at a conference of the Landessportbünde (LSB).

Weikert, who took the ITTF top job in May 2017, has not commented publicly on whether he will stand.

But according to ARD, he would receive support if he did decide to come forward.

"Over the past five years, we have further developed sport in Germany together with our 101 member organisations and have thus given important social impulses," said Hörmann.

"In doing so, we initiated valuable internal and external change processes.

"In particular, the competitive sports reform was, is, and remains, among many others one of the major projects of German sports.

"After much consideration and many encouraging discussions, I am prepared to continue assuming responsibility at the head of a powerful volunteer team and together with the dedicated board team and all employees of the DOSB."

ITTF President Thomas Weikert would reportedly be the preferred candidate of many ©Getty Images

His candidacy was unanimously approved by the LSB but according to ARD, "widespread displeasure" exists regarding how Hörmann has run the DOSB, and many would consider Weikert their preferred candidate if he were to stand.

Hörmann's initial appointment in 2013 was considered controversial at the time, because anti-competition proceedings were being run against him from his time as a roof tile manufacturer and he was later fined.

Since, he has come under fire for actions including failing to appear at the public vote for Hamburg's 2024 Olympic bid which collapsed after a referendum defeat.

He also sided with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding the Russian doping scandal - a stance which was then openly criticised by several German sporting governing body.

Many are reportedly "fed up" with his leadership, according to ARD, and Athlete Commission member Silke Kassner has been quoted as saying "nothing positive has changed" under Hörmann.

"We are happy to have democratic elections in sport - with alternatives," she reportedly said.

The election will take place at the DOSB's General Assembly on December 1 in Düsseldorf.

Hörmann replaced current IOC President Thomas Bach in charge of the DOSB.