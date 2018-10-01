British Curling have placed their performance coach Nancy Smith in charge of the country's mixed doubles programme.

Smith will oversee the discipline heading towards the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

Mixed doubles made its Olympic debut at Pyeongchang 2018 in February, but Britain failed to qualify.

However, the field will be expanded from eight teams to 10 at the next Games in the Chinese capital.

Britain has received UK Sport funding to help develop six mixed doubles curlers.

"I see this as a hugely exciting time for the newest Olympic discipline in our sport," said Smith.

"To have this recognition and support from UK Sport to enable us to support and develop six athletes on our mixed doubles programme means we can move faster and more effectively towards that goal of a further medal opportunity at the Beijing Olympics in 2022."

Smith was Olympic women's coach for Britain at Vancouver 2010 and has also worked in the men's game.

Britain's six mixed doubles players include Ben and Anna Fowler, the English champions.

Their inclusion is notable as Scotland dominates curling in Britain.

Scottish champions Fraser Kingan and Jayne Stirling and former national champion Gina Aitken, who has paired up with Sochi 2014 Olympic silver medallist Scott Andrews, are also in the mixed programme.

"It is great to be involved in the evolution of curling with this new dynamic discipline at a time when we have introduced two English athletes onto the programme in mixed doubles for the first time," said Smith.

"This demonstrates the growing opportunities of the sport and how we can broaden the development of talent, which is crucial as we aim to stay at the top of the game."