Representatives of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) joined together with the Russian Swimming Federation to inaugurate a new Development Centre in Kazan.

The Centre is located at the Olympic Reserve School, where the 2015 FINA World Championships were held.

A cooperation agreement was also signed between FINA President Julio Maglione and Vladimir Leonov, the Minister of Sports of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The Centre aims to provide aquatic athletes from different nations with training opportunities for competitions, like the World Championships or Olympic Games.

The FINA Scholarship Programme and FINA Schools initiative will also use the Centre to host training courses for athletes and coaches.

Plans are also being discussed to hold international FINA seminars there.

FINA President Julio Malione was present at the inauguration of the Kazan centre ©FINA

"We are very happy to see the legacy of the FINA World Championships 2015 embodied by the inauguration of the Centre," said Maglione.

"It is a testimony of the impact of our signature event in the Tatarstan region.

"This Centre will not only welcome the world's swimming elite for training camps but will also serve as catalyst base for the future talents of our sport.

"FINA is fully supporting the project and is committed to collaborate with the local authorities to ensure a smooth operation of the Centre."

The Kazan Centre joins other hubs, such as the FINA Development Centre in Dakar, Senegal and the FINA Training Centres in Phuket, Thailand and Ohio, United States.