The Italian Government have confirmed they will not provide financial backing for any bid for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

During a speech to the Government's Culture Commission, Italy's undersecretary for sport Giancarlo Giorgetti said that any Italian bid for the Games will have to find other means of funding.

"We welcome the realisation of the Olympic Games 2026," he said, according to Italian media.

"But at this point, given that the candidacies are divisive, there has not been an Italian candidature but a plurality, each will have to demonstrate that they are able to cope independently."

The original bid proposal was for three cities - Turin, Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo - to jointly host the Games.

However, Turin withdrew following rows with Milan, whose Mayor Giuseppe Sala demanded that his city be the focal point.

Not wanting to waste the work already done, the two remaining cities decided to push on regardless and presented a proposal to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Lausanne on September 19.

Turin’s Mayor, Chiara Appendino, has now said that her city could host the 2026 Games alone, however.

It means there is now the potential for two rival bids to form within Italy alone, although insidethegames understands the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) are focusing on the joint Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo proposal.

Regardless, the Government has now made it clear that they will not provide financial support for either attempt.

Turin withdrew from the initial proposal after Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala insisted his city lead the way ©Getty Images

"The Government has examined the Olympic Games dossier, trying to create the necessary enthusiasm for such an important and fascinating project, trying not to divide the country by promoting a shared candidacy," Giorgetti added.

"For widely known reasons it was not possible.

"At this moment, we have not actually made a joint proposal, as I have only heard the intentions so far."

Giorgetti said he has made it clear "to all stakeholders" that none of the proposals will receive financial support.

"They will have to demonstrate in some way that they meet all the needs of an organisational and infrastructural nature which, having read the dossier, seem to me very limited and also with a legacy, a subsequent reuse, very important," he said.

When Turin withdrew from the initial plan, CONI President Giovanni Malagò stated his belief that any new bid would have less chance of winning because it would not receive financial backing.

The IOC will announce a shortlist of official candidates on October 8 in Buenos Aires, meaning CONI have just one week left to sort out their stance.

Rival bids include Calgary in Canada, Erzurum in Turkey and Stockholm in Sweden, although doubts remain over all three.

Calgary's bid faces a crucial referendum on November 13 which it has to win to proceed.

Stockholm’s bid, like in Italy, is dealing with an apparent lack of Government support while the Turkish bid has been overshadowed by security fears.