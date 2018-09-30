Lee Eun Gyeong of South Korea rounded off her debut international season by winning the women's recurve gold at the Archery World Cup Final in the Turkish city of Samsun.

Lee, who won the last World Cup event in Berlin to secure her place in this culminating World Archery event, defeated home archer Yasemin Anagoz, the recently installed European champion, 6-4.

"It was my first World Cup Final so I just tried to enjoy myself," said Lee, who won the Nanjing Youth Olympics title in 2014.

"I led the match, had a good result and I'm really happy.

"I was nervous, and when I get nervous I shoot faster.

"I tried to calm down and focus on my technique."

In reaching the final the 21-year-old beat two Olympic medallists in Ksenia Perova of Russia and Germany's Lisa Unruh.

Anagoz, who earned one of the automatic host qualifications for this event, had beaten Lee's compatriot Chang Hye Jin, the Rio 2016 champion, in her opening match.

"I didn't expect to shoot against the Turkish archer in the gold medal match," said Lee.

"There were many unexpected results but I couldn't do anything except focus on myself."

Lee took an early lead but the home archer fought back, levelling the match at 3-3.

The South Korean then took the fourth set and split the fifth, at 27 points apiece, to take the match and the title.

"I eliminated the number one ranked archer in the world and my other opponents were also ranked high," said Anagoz.

"I am 11th in the world ranking and this shows we are at a close level.

"That is why I’m happy.”

India’s Deepikia Kumari, who did not have a coach in Samsun, beat Unruh to the recurve women's bronze in a single-arrow shoot-off.

South Korea also won the men's title with the Olympic bow as Rio 2016 team champion Kim Woo-jin defeated compatriot Lee Woo Seok 7-3 in the final.

American Brady Ellison bagged bronze, defeating Taylor Worth of Australia 6-5.



