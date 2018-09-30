China's Rio 2016 and world champion Ding Ning won her third Women's World Cup title on the home ground of Chengdu today as she earned a remorseless victory in four straight games against compatriot and defending champion Zhu Yuling.

Ding has won this event every time she has entered it, with her previous victories coming in 2011 and 2014.

Her record in the competition after victory at the Sichuan Province Gymnasium now reads played 14, won 14.

China's Zhu Yuling, defending champion in the ITTF Women's World Cup at Chengdu, had no answer in the final to the power and skill of her compatriot Ding Ning, the Olympic and world champion ©ITTF

Despite only being third seed, Ding made short work of her final as she won 11-9, 11-8, 12-10, 11-8.

She has now met Zhu on seven occasions in world ranking events, winning six times.

Zhu had reached the final with an 11-6, 11-4, 11-13, 11-5, 11-8 win over Chinese Taipei's Cheng I-Ching, while Ding defeated Japan's second seed, Kasumi Ishikawa, 11-7, 11-5, 11-3, 11-9 in her last four clash.

Cheng won the bronze medal match against Ishikawa 11-8, 11-7, 12-10, 11-13, 11-8.