Australian Taekwondo has signed a sponsorship deal with Australex Group.

The deal will see the construction company sponsor the country's Para-athletes.

Both parties announced the deal at the Australian National Championships which took place in Bendigo.

Mahmoud Mearbany, a director of Australex, began the partnership by presenting a cheque for AUD$11,000 (£6,000/$8,000/€7,000).

Steven Currie accepted the cheque on behalf of Australian Taekwondo ©DTP/Australian Taekwondo

This was received by Australia's dual world Para-champion Steven Currie, who accepted it on behalf of the governing body.

It comes with Para-taekwondo set to make its Paralympic Games debut at Tokyo 2020.

"Australian Taekwondo would like to thank Mr Mearbany for his generous donation which will go to supporting our Para-Athletes' preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics," a statement said.