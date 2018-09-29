Kris Schaff of the United States collected his first individual international gold since joining the circuit last year as he won the compound men's event at the Archery World Cup Final in the Turkish city of Samsun.

The 26-year-old defeated host representative Demir Elmaagacli, the 2015 World Cup winner, 148-146, having beaten world number one Mike Schloesser of The Netherlands in the first round of this World Archery event.

"I'm super ecstatic about my performance out there today," said Schaff.

"I did shoot an eight, which I have done in every gold medal match this year so far, so why not here?"

Schaff started with six perfect arrows, shot another 10 to open the third end and then followed with an eight.

He did not drop another point.

"This morning, during practice, I was shooting awful, I was messing with my draw and stuff like that," said Schaff.

"After beating Mike [Schloesser], I was like 'yeah, I'm shooting good enough here.'"

The 26-year-old beat Schloesser 146-145 and then edged past South Korea's Universiade champion Kim Jongho in the semi-finals, 148-147.

Kris Schaff of the United States beat home archer Demir Elmaagacli to gold in the men's compound at the Archery World Cup final in Samsun, Turkey ©World Archery

Elmaagacli, who had received an invitational spot given to the host nation and did not have to qualify, was hoping to become the first Turkish archer to win gold in the event's 13-year history.

The compound men's bronze medal match saw Abhishek Verma of India shooting the highest 15-arrow, 50-metre match score of all compound archers in Samsun to record 149 points to Kim's 147.

"I have medalled at every event this year, all bronze, this is my fifth," said Verma, who became a father in 2018.

"I think my son is lucky for me."

The Indian archer beat defending champion Braden Gellenthein of the US in a one-arrow shoot-off in the quarter-finals before losing to Elmaagacli.

Elsewhere, Colombia's Sara Lopez beat Linda Ochoa-Anderson of Mexico, 146-144, to win the women's compound final for the fourth time.

She joins Ellison to lead all athletes in career points.

"I still can't believe it," she said.

"It's like a dream.

"I always wanted it to be like this, to be as good as the archers I admire.

"Like Brady, he has four World Cups too."

So Chaewon of South Korea beat Italian archer Marcella Tonioli 146-139 to win bronze.