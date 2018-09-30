The Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) has donated $4,000 (£3,000/€3,400) to the Barbados Huntsman Games delegation.

The Huntsman World Senior Games is taking place in St George, Utah from October 8 to 20.

It is the largest annual multi-sport event in the world for athletes over the age of 50.

It features a range of sports, including basketball, swimming, athletics and volleyball.

Fourteen athletes are representing Barbados at the Games.

They will compete in basketball, archery, athletics and cycling.

The BOA is proud to support the senior athletes of Barbados with a monetary donation to aid the team in taking part in the Huntsman World Senior Games this October.



BOA President, Sandra Osborne SCM QC presented the donation to National Senior Games Co-ordinator, Rawle Clarke. pic.twitter.com/WPP79s2hfR — B'dos Olympic Assoc. (@Olympicbb) September 27, 2018

"We understand the trying economic situation in Barbados and I would like to thank the sponsors who came forward and supported this venture," co-ordinator of the National Senior Games Rawle Clarke said.

"The Huntsman Games are something we look forward to and this year three members of our delegation will be receiving rings for our dedication to the Games.

"I know the athletes will do well and I don't expect anything different than going out there and performing to our highest standard."