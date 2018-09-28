Canada's two-time World Championship medallist Melissa Lotholz is set to switch to become a bobsleigh pilot.

Lotholz has been a successful push athlete in women's bobsleigh competition, having competed with pilots Kaillie Humphries and Christine de Bruin.

She claimed silver medals at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (ISBF) World Championships in 2016 and 2017 with Humphries.

The Canadian has also earned seven victories and 17 medals in total in World Cup races.

Having competed at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics with de Bruin, where they placed seventh in the two-woman event, the 25-year-old will now look to become a pilot.

Lotholz told the Barrhead Leader, her local newspaper, that she had participated in a three week course in Lake Placid following the Olympic Games.

The course in New York was arranged by the IBSF, with several nationalities claimed to have taken part.

"This year is all about learning," she said.

"Not only am I going to be learning to drive, but I have decided to take a couple of courses online.

"Your job first and foremost is to push the sled, then you add the driving component to that."

Melissa Lotholz was a brakewoman as part of a partnership with Christine de Bruin at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

Lotholz also commented on the recent addition of monobob to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic programme.

The event was chosen over a potential four-woman event.

"In terms of logistics, [the Canadian national team] are still trying to figure things out, but the sleds are very similar to the ones we use in the two-person event," she said.

"They are about the same size, the only real difference is the controls because the driver is also the brakeman.

"It gives you the opportunity to learn, without the responsibility of that second person and it just optimises the amount of driving time."