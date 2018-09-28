Tributes have been paid to Skate Canada board of directors member Sylvain Guibord following his death at the age of 42.

Guibord, who passed away in Brossard, held numerous roles in the sport at national and regional level.

He was elected to the Board of Directors of regional body Patinage Quebec, a position he would hold for the rest of his life.

Guibord was chairman of the Officials Committee, Skaters Development Committee and Competitions Committee at the organisation.

He progressed through the ranks, achieving world judge status in ice dance, the highest level offered by the International Skating Union.

Skate Canada President Leanna Caron was among those to send her condolences following Sylvain Guibord's death ©Skate Canada

Guibord was then asked to lead the high performance area for Patinage Quebec before his election as a director at Skate Canada in 2016.

"Like many, I will miss Sylvain deeply," Skate Canada President Leanna Caron said.

"His passionate love of the sport and relentless commitment to excellence will stay with us always.

"As a new skating season has begun, there will be an immense void as the skating world remembers a kind, vibrant leader and dedicated official."

The funeral service for Guibord, survived by husband Jean-Philippe Soucy, is due to be held tomorrow.