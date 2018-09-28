The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has warned the International Cricket Council (ICC) could be declared non-compliant if the organisation fails to address ongoing issues with India.

In a statement, a WADA spokesperson confirmed the ICC had been given a deadline of October 4 to resolve the row involving the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the country's National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

The BCCI have refused to allow the Indian NADA to conduct anti-doping activities, including testing, as the governing body do not benefit from Government funding.

The dispute has attracted the attention of WADA, who warned the issue would be passed on to its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) if there is no resolution by the deadline.

The ICC are responsible for ensuring all of their members adhere to the WADA Code and are therefore held accountable for any problems which may arise.

ICC chief executive David Richardson warned the Indian situation was hampering their chances of becoming an Olympic sport ©Getty Images

In a letter sent on July 4, WADA chief compliance manager Emiliano Simonelli urged the ICC to rectify the issue with India or the organisation will be forced to "present the case to WADA's CRC for further discussion and possible recommendation of non-compliance of your organisation to the WADA Executive Committee".

The consequences for non-compliance have toughened this year as part of the updated International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories.

A range of "graded, predictable and proportionate sanctions" can be issued for those violating rules ranging from fines to a six-month probation period to the worst case scenario of a suspension.

ICC chief executive David Richardson admitted this week that the Indian situation was damaging the sport's chances of securing a place on the Olympic programme.

As the BCCI are one of the main powerbrokers in world cricket, a bid for cricket’s inclusion in the Olympics would be virtually impossible without their backing.