Schoolchildren and former Olympians gathered at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens for a celebration of the International Day of Peace.

Virginia Kravarioti, a bronze medallist in the Yngling class sailing at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Dimitrios Kafatos, who played for the Greek handball team at the 2004 Athens Games and Dimitrios Miteloudis, a member of Greece's water polo team at the 2008 Games, lent a hand as the children undertook sporting events.

Also part of the day’s programme in the arena which hosted the first modern Olympics in 1896 was an interval given over to "painting for peace".

Musical and dance events followed with the participation of the Loutraki Philharmonic Orchestra.

Painting for Peace was one of the activities involving Olympians and schoolchildren at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens to mark the International Day of Peace ©HOC

The celebrations culminated in the evening with all participants symbolically lighting a candle, sending a message "that peace is not and should not be an elusive dream".

The programme was jointly organised by the Hellenic Olympic Committee.

The Hellenic Olympic Academy, the International Olympic Truce Centre and "Connect Athens" were also involved.