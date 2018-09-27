A mixed team time trial will feature on the International Cycling Union (UCI) Road World Championships programme for the first time in 2019, it has been announced.

The race, which will be reserved for national teams, will feature six riders from the under-23 and elite categories and will replace the team time trial, which has been part of the programme since 2012.

Taking place at the 2019 Championships in English county Yorkshire, the race will see three male riders complete a lap, then hand over to three female riders to finish.

The team's final placing will be decided according to the time taken when the second woman crosses the line.

The six riders of the winning nation will all be awarded the rainbow jersey, handed to the world champion in each event.

UCI President David Lappartient said the event's inclusion is "the latest step towards greater gender equality in cycling".

The new event will replace the current team time trial that has featured since 2012 ©Getty Images

"The new format will shine the spotlight on the National Federations and their riders while promoting equality between men and women," he said.

The race will also have a "positive effect" on the budgets of the organisers and the teams, according to the Frenchman.

"This is a significant step towards achieving the UCI's major objectives of increasing the attractiveness of our World Championships, developing women's cycling and promoting National Federations," he added.

At the 2019 World Championships in Yorkshire, the race will take place on the first Sunday using the road race circuit in Harrogate.

It will contribute to the UCI world rankings and will count towards qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The total prize money for the top 10 teams will be €166,000 (€194,463/£148,025), the same figure from this year's event.