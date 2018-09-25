World Air Sports Federation (FAI) President Frits Brink has visited Russia to meet with officials in the nation.

The FAI have a longstanding relationship with Russia and Brink met with a number of the country’s air sport leaders, as well as Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov.

Andrey Barabash, the President of Federation of Parachute Sport of Russia, Gillian Rayner, the President of the FAI Parachuting Commission and Denis Sviridov, vice-president of the Federation of Parachute Sport of Russia, were among those in attendance.

The trip included a visit to Kemerovo in Siberia, where the World Parachuting Championships, otherwise known as Mondial 2020, will be held.

The visitors discussed interesting developments such as the construction of a wind tunnel for indoor skydiving.

The FAI President met with several Russian officials during the trip ©Twitter

Brink also visited the F2D Combat Model Aircraft World Cup event taking place at the Moscow Olympic Centre in Khimki.

"I was delighted to be back in Russia and very pleased with the success of this visit,” Brink said.

"Russia is a nation with a great sense of hospitality and we very much look forward to working together to organise future air sports events such as the Mondial 2020.

"Russia has a long history of organising successful aviation events, teamed with a strong interest and participation record in air sports across all types of disciplines."