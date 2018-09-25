Vejle in Denmark has been named as the host city for the 2019 International Wheelchair Rugby Federation (IWRF) European Championship Division A.

It will be the third time Denmark has staged the event as the country also hosted the 2005 and 2009 European Championships.

The hosts will be joined by France, Germany, Great Britain, Poland and Sweden, who qualified at the 2017 European Championships in Koblenz in Germany.

The top two finishers from the Division B tournament taking place next month will also join the competition.

There will be the chance to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, with the top two teams securing a place, but the two bottom finishers will be relegated to Division B in 2020.

“The Municipality of Vejle and Sport Event Denmark are very pleased that IWRF has seen our vision and has confidence in our ability to host an event like the European Championship,” John Petersson, chairman of Parasport Denmark, the event’s local Organising Committee, said.

"We can’t wait to get started and will do our best, in close cooperation with IWRF, to make an unforgettable event.”