Croatia’s Luka Modric and Brazil’s Marta were named winners of the Best FIFA Men's and Women's Player Awards respectively in London today.

The second edition of the awards took place at the Royal Festival Hall.

Modric was rewarded for a superb year at club and international level, having first helped Real Madrid clinch their third consecutive UEFA Champions League title.

He then captained Croatia to a maiden FIFA World Cup final, where they ultimately fell to a 4-2 defeat to France.

Modric, who was named the tournament’s best player, saw off competition from Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah to claim the top men’s prize today.

His victory marked the first time since 2007 that neither Ronaldo or Argentina’s Lionel Messi have claimed the FIFA Player of the Year award.

Marta secured the women’s prize for the sixth time in her career, having captained Brazil to victory at the Copa America Femenina, following victories in all seven games at the finals.

Lyon team-mates Ada Hegerberg of Norway and Germany’s Dzsenifer Marozsan were also nominated, after they helped the French club win Ligue 1 Feminine and the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Their double success ensured Lyon’s Reynald Pedros was named as the Women’s Coach of the Year, ahead of Japan’s Asako Takakura and the Netherlands’ Sarina Wiegman.

Didier Deschamps was named the winner of the Men’s Coach of the Year prize, after the Frenchman led his country to the FIFA World Cup.

Deschamps, one of only three men to win the World Cup as a player and coach, saw off competition from Croatian national coach Zlatko Dalic and fellow Frenchman Zinedine Zidane, who led Real Madrid to their third straight Champions League title before stepping down.

Didier Deschamps was named best men's coach after guiding France to the World Cup ©Getty Images

Spectacular overhead kick goals from Ronaldo in the semi-final against Juventus and Wales’ Gareth Bale in the final win over Liverpool, were among the favourites to win the Pukas award for the year’s best goal.

Surprisingly Salah was named as the winner of the fan voted award, with 38 per cent of the vote deeming the Liverpool player’s curling effort against his side’s Merseyside rivals Everton to be the best strike.

Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois was awarded the Best Goalkeeper award, with the now Real Madrid player having enjoyed an impressive World Cup, following a strong final season at Chelsea.

Hugo Lloris, who captained France to the World Cup title, and Denmark’s Kasper Schmeichel also named the final shortlist of three.

Courtois would not feature as the goalkeeper in the player voted FIFPro World11, with Spain’s David De Gea making the team instead.

Brazil’s Dani Alves and Marcelo were included in defence alongside Spain’s Sergio Ramos and France’s Raphael Varane, who were a pivotal partnership in Real Madrid’s season.

Chelsea players Eden Hazard of Belgium and France’s N’Golo Kante were included in the team with Modric, Messi, France’s Kylian Mbappe and Ronaldo completing the line-up.

Peru’s fans were named as the winners of the FIFA Fan Award, having taken 40,000 to Russia for the World Cup, their first in 36 years.

Germany’s Lennart Thy received the FIFA Fair Play prize, having missed a match last season for VVV-Venlo in the Dutch Eredivisie to donate blood to make a stem cell transplant, helping someone who was battling leukaemia.