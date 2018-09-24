International Judo Federation (IJF) President Marius Vizer has met with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the 2018 World Championships here.

Also in attendance was First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, who was presented with the International Fair Play Committee’s special service award in recognition of her exemplary achievements in the world of sport and in the field of promoting fair play, according to AZERTAC.

Among the things highlighted at the meeting was Azerbaijan's contribution to international cooperation in the field of sport, State care of sport in the country and the successes of Azerbaijani sportsmen.

The successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the IJF was also praised, and confidence was expressed that this will expand.

Marius Vizer was first elected as President of the IJF in 2007 ©IJF

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to attend the World Championships tomorrow.

Putin is due to meet with Aliyev, with the two expected to be accompanied by Vizer to watch the sixth day of competition.

Putin, an eighth-degree judo black belt, is the Honorary President of the IJF.

He is a close personal friend of Vizer and timed a visit to Budapest last year to attend the 2017 World Judo Championships.