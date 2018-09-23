Newly-crowned Asian Games champion Gwak Dong-han is among the 13 South Koreans who will join forces with their North Korean counterparts for the mixed team competition here at the World Judo Championships.

As reported by Yonhap, the Korea Judo Association said coaches from the two Koreas reached an agreement on the line-up for the event, which is scheduled to be held on the final day of the Championships on Thursday (September 27).

North Korea will send Kim Chol-kwang in the men's 73 kilograms category, Kim Jin-a in the women's 57kg and Kwon Sun-yong in the women's 70kg for the mixed team event.

The unified team will compete at the event, due to make its debut on the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020, under the unification flag that depicts the Korean Peninsula.

North and South Korea have sent separate delegations for the men’s and women’s competitions.

The announcement of the unified team earlier this month came after the two countries competed side-by-side in three sports - dragon boat racing, rowing and basketball - at the recent Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia.

North Korea and South Korea competed together in three sports at the 2018 Asian Games ©Getty Images

It was at those Games that Gwak won the men’s under-90kg gold medal.

The unified Korean dragon boat team made history as they claimed victory in the women’s 500 metres race.

The joint Korean side also won a silver medal in women's basketball and two bronzes in dragon boat racing.

The two nations also came together at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, marching under a unified flag at the Opening Ceremony and competing on a joint women's ice hockey team for the first time in Olympic history.

Last week, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to launch a joint bid for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games at a summit in Pyongyang.

Moon and Kim pledged to jointly bid for the Games at the meeting in the North Korean capital, the third between the two leaders this year.