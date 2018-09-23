Nina Reichenbach secured a third straight International Cycling Union (UCI) Trials World Cup victory as the German triumphed in Antwerp.
The World Cup leader led the standings in yesterday’s semi-final in the Belgian city.
A strong performance saw the 19-year-old come out on top in the six-rider final, as she ended with a score of seven.
France’s Manon Basseville ended one point adrift of the winner, with Sweden’s Nadine Kamark rounding off the podium on nine.
There was a victory for Spain’s Alejandro Montalvo Milla in the men’s 20 inch competition, having ended with a score of 13.
The 18-year-old was followed by Germany’s Dominik Oswald, who ended the event on 14.
Austria’s Thomas Pechhacker finished on a score of 15 to complete the podium.
Jack Carthy topped the standings in the men’s 26 inch event, as the British rider managed a score of zero in his competition.
France’s Nicolas Vallee was six points behind the winner to finish as the runner-up.
Local rider Kenny Belaey was third, with the Belgian achieving a score of seven.
The World Cup season will continue in Berlin next month.