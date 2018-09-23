Five top United States Paralympians will be among the 200 competitors seeking Tokyo 2020 quota places at the final World Shooting Para Sport (WSPS) World Cup event of the year which starts tomorrow at Chateauroux in France.

Shooters from 43 countries will converge on what is the first major event on the WSPS circuit since the World Championship held at Cheongju in South Korea four months ago - and what will be the first ever combined World Cup of rifle, pistol, shotgun and visually impaired.

The US failed to win any quotas at the World Championship so need to impress in Chateauroux.

Among those competing for the US will be their top finisher at the World Championship, Kevin Nguyen.

A member of the US Army Marksmanship Unit, Nguyen finished ninth in the R6 mixed 50 metres rifle prone SH1 event, missing the final by 0.4 of a point.

Para shooting quota places at the Tokyo 2020 Games are on offer at the WSPS World Cup that starts in Chateauroux, France tomorrow ©World Shooting

He will compete in R6 as well as R3 - mixed 10 metres air rifle prone SH1.

Also competing will be 2016 Paralympic bronze medalist McKenna Dahl, who will not only participate in her medal-winning event of R5 - mixed 10m air rifle prone SH2, but also in R4 - mixed 10m air rifle standing SH2 - and the newest Paralympic Games shooting event, R9, which is the mixed 50m rifle prone SH2.

Dahl won gold in the latter category at the WSPS-sanctioned event at the USA Shooting National Championships.

Completing the rifle team will be 2016 Paralympian John Joss and Taylor Farmer.

Joss's most recent World Cup medal finish was at the 2017 World Cup in Bangkok, where he took bronze.

He also finished fifth at the 2016 Rio Paralympics in the R6, the event he will contest in France.

Taylor will compete in the R6 and air rifle events.

The lone US pistol competitor will be 2016 Paralympian Marco DeLaRosa, who will take part in the P1 - men's 10m air pistol SH1 - and P3 - mixed 25m pistol SH1.