By Daniel Etchells and Florence Almond at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku
World Judo Championships: Day four of competition
Timeline
- 3 hours ago: Day four of competition begins
- 2 hours ago: World number two out in first match
- 1 hour ago: Defending champion through to fourth round of men's under-81kg
- 35 minutes ago: Olympic champion through to quarter-finals
- 25 minutes ago: World number one through to quarter-finals
- 12 minutes ago: Defending champion is first semi-finalist in women's under-63kg
- 9 minutes ago: Olympic champion out in quarter-finals
- 4 minutes ago: Defending champion beaten at quarter-final stage
View latest updates