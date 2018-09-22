US Open champion Naomi Osaka progressed to the final of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo with a straightforward victory over Italy's Camila Giorgi.

The home favourite was seeking to secure a 10th consecutive win, with the record stretching back to the US Open, where she earned her first Grand Slam title.

Osaka never looked in danger of seeing that record come to an end, as the Japanese star claimed the opening set 6-2 at the Ariake Coliseum.

Giorgi proved unable to battle back into the contest, with Osaka going on the win the second set 6-3.

The straight sets success will see the 20-year-old face Karolina Pliskova in the final of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Premier tournament.

Karolina Pliskova will face the home favourite in the final ©Getty Images

Pliskova was forced to beat Croatia’s Donna Vekic in three sets in the second semi-final match in the Japanese capital city.

The Czech player won the opener 6-2, only for Vekic to win the second 6-4 to take the tie into a decider.

Pliskova was able to regain the momentum in the final set, which she ultimately won 6-3 to book her place in the final.