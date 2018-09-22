Russia were the dominant force with three gold medals as the first five freestyle finals were held today at the United World Wresting (UWW) Junior World Championships in Trnava in Slovakia.

The country’s first triumph came courtesy of Akhmed Idrisov, who beat India’s Naveen Naveen 12-1 in the 57 kilograms final at the Mestská športová venue.

The bronze medallists were the United States’ Daton Duain Fix and Armenia’s Arsen Harutyunyan.

There were also gold-medal match wins for Russia in the 65kg and 97kg categories thanks to Saiyn Kazyryk and Magomedkhan Magomedov respectively.

Kazyryk defeated Iran’s Amirhossein Azim Maghsoudi 8-7, while Magomedov overcame the US’s Zachery Samuel Elam 11-0.

Moldova’s Nicolai Grahmez and Ukraine’s Erik Arushanian were the 65kg bronze medallists.

Rounding out the 97kg podium were Georgia’s Zuriko Urtashvili and Kazakhstan’s Serik Bakytkhanov.

TEAM SCORES (After Day 6)

GOLD – Russia 🇷🇺 (105 points)

SILVER – United States🇺🇸 (74 points)

BRONZE – Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (46 points)

Fourth – Iran 🇮🇷 (44 points)

Fifth – Ukraine 🇺🇦 (44 points) — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) 22 September 2018

There was disappointment for Russia in the 70kg final as Razambek Zhamalov lost 4-3 to Azerbaijan’s Khadzhimurad Gadzhiyev.

The bronze medals went to the US’s Brady Gary Berge and Moldova’s Vasile Diacon.

In the one final not featuring a Russian athlete today, Japan’s Hayato Ishiguro beat the US’s Aaron Marquel Brooks to the 79kg title with an 11-10 victory.

Ukraine’s Adlan Bataiev and Azerbaijan’s Orkhan Abasov shared the third step of the podium.

Russia lead the team standings with 105 points, followed by the US with 74 and Azerbaijan with 46.

The other five freestyle finals are due to be contested tomorrow, on the last day of the UWW Junior World Championships.

They will come in the 61kg, 74kg, 86kg, 92kg and 125kg categories.