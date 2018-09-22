The International Ski Federation (FIS) Technical Committees are set to gather in Zurich next week to work on the final details for the 2018-2019 season.

The meeting is due to take place at the Swiss city’s Hilton Hotel from September 25 to 29.

At World Cup level, the most important rule change is the harmonisation of those in the individual parallel events.

In the past, the parallel giant slalom held in Alta Badia in Italy since 2015, and the parallel slalom tested for the first time last year in Courchevel in France, had a different qualification system and slightly different rules.

In a bid to facilitate understanding for the public and to better promote that discipline, those rules have been reviewed and a proposal for a harmonisation is scheduled to be made at the Alpine World Cup meeting on October 27.

Organisers of the 2019 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Åre will provide an update on preparations at the meeting of the world governing body's Technical Committee in Zurich ©Åre 2019

Another anticipated topic is the discussion on the reduction of start fields.

This especially applies to men's competition, where the high number of participants in a World Cup race - an average of 75 athletes in slalom - is said to have become a problem to offer an interesting and compact product for television, and to ensure an appropriate and high-quality course setting for second runs.

A discussion will be carried out in the World Cup meeting to define a strategy for the reduction of the start fields.

FIS race directors will also summarise the results of their numerous summer inspections, while the future calendars will be discussed.

Furthermore, organisers of the 2019 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Åre in Sweden and the World Cup Finals in Soldeu in Andorra will have the opportunity to present their latest developments and aim to increase the anticipation for their respective events.