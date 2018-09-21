It was a memorable day or Japan's Hifumi Abe and Uta Abe as the siblings both won gold medals in the men's under-66 kilograms and women's under-52kg events respectively at the International Judo Fedeartion World Championships here today.

The second day of these Championships was headlined by the Japanese pair.

Uta Abe beat the defending champion and compatriot Ai Shishime in the final to take the under-52kg event title.

The former world junior champion took an outstanding victory on her first attempt in the senior World Championships as she dethroned Shishime.

Her road to the final was just as dominant as her title-winning match.

Abe won all five of her contests by ippon, throwing Shishime to the floor after 53 seconds of golden score.

Abe has now won 29 consecutive matches and maintains her unbeaten streak on the IJF World Tour since 2016.

The bronze medals were won by France's Amandine Buchard and Brazil's Erika Miranda.

Miranda faced Brazilian team-mate and world number seven Jessica Pereira in the bronze medal match and won by a koshi-jime strangle after 18 seconds.

In the other bronze medal match, French world number one Buchard was left in tears as she took the medal after defeating Belgium's London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist, Charline van Snick.

In the men's under-66kg category, it was Uta Abe's brother Hifumi Abe who secured the title.

Abe successfully defended his World Championship title in emphatic style, beating surprise finalist Yerlan Serikzhanov of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh judoka was unseeded in the Championships and is ranked number 36 in the world but leaves with a silver medal.

The bronze medals were won by South Korea's Baul An and Ukraine's Georgii Zantaraia.

An, the 2015 world champion and Rio 2016 silver medallist, beat Brazil's Daniel Cargnin by a waza-ari score to take the first bronze medal.

World number one Tal Flicker of Israel then fell to Zantaraia.

Tomorrow the competition is due to see the men's under-73kg category and the women's under-57kg contested.

