By Daniel Etchells and Florence Almond at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku
World Judo Championships: Day two of competition
Timeline
- 3 hours ago: Day two of competition begins
- 2 hours ago: World champion Abe needs only ten seconds to progress to the second round
- 1 hour ago: Defending champion Shihime safely through in women's under-52kg event
- 53 minutes ago: Abe on his way to defending his world title
- 29 minutes ago: Defending world champion comes from behind to secure her place in the final pool match
- 11 minutes ago: Abe through to men's quarter finals
- 8 minutes ago: Women's under-52kg quarter-finals begin
View latest updates