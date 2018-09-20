Odemira in Portugal is set to play host to the third and final round of the Mountain Bike Orienteering (MTBO) World Cup from tomorrow.

The three-day event is set to begin with the men’s and women’s middle-distance competitions.

They will be followed by the long-distance competitions on Saturday (September 22) and then the sprint competitions on Sunday (September 23).

An Opening Ceremony will be held today at Jardim Sousa Prado.

Odemira is a town and a municipality in Beja District in the Portuguese region of Alentejo ©MTBO 2018

"The growing affirmation of the Rota Vicentina and its many trails is clear proof of Odemira's rise in popularity among those who appreciate nature, adventure and outdoor activities," Odemira’s Mayor José Alberto Guerreiro said.

"In light of these resources, Odemira enthusiastically decided to introduce orienteering as one of the core activities to promote a healthy lifestyle among the population, as well as promoting and enhancing the territory, especially in the areas of sports tourism, recreation and leisure.

"The MTBO World Cup 2018, to be held in September 2018, will be the core competition in the effort to achieve this goal, and preparation for the event will consist of promoting the municipality and involving its entire population in the sport."

The World Cup series, which this year also comprised the European Championships and World Championships, establishes the best riders over all mountain bike orienteering formats throughout the course of a season.