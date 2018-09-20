Zimbabwe's first Olympic Chef de Mission Mark Manolios has died at the age of 78, it has been announced.

Manolios was in charge of Zimbabwe's team when it made its Olympic Games debut at Moscow in 1980.

The Games were remarkable for the fact that a late invitation was extended to the country's women's hockey team following the boycott by several countries over the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan.

The team shocked the world by winning the gold medal - something particularly celebrated by Manolios, a hockey coach and administrator.

Manolios died of heart failure on Monday (September 17) after collapsing in his hotel room in Johannesburg, where he had undergone a minor operation at Four Ways Hospital.

Tributes to Manolios, also Zimbabwe's Chef de Mission at Los Angeles 1984, were led by Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) President Admire Masenda.

"As the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee, we are deeply saddened by the sudden death of Mark Manolios," Masenda told The Herald.

"He was a great sports leader, businessperson and mentor."

Mark Manolios was Zimbabwe's Chef de Mission at Moscow 1980 when its women's hockey team won a surprise Olympic gold medal after receiving a late invitation following a boycott by several other countries ©Wikipedia

Masenda added: "He served ZOC in various capacities with distinction.

"Not only did he play a pivotal role in the 1980 national ladies' hockey team Olympic success story, but he was also instrumental to our hosting of the 1995 All-Africa Games.

"He will be sadly missed.

"Sport will be poorer without Manolios."

Former ZOC president Tommy Sithole claimed sport in Zimbabwe will never be the same without one of his closest friends and business partner Manolios.

"I have never met anyone in my life who is so passionate about sports development and doing it right than Mark Manolios," he told The Herald.

"Manolios would set achievable targets and that's the mark of a [good] leader.

"He did so much for Zimbabwean sport and his involvement in hockey will ever be remembered.

"In fact, he was the granddad of the sport in the country, helping developing it at grassroots level, making follow-ups and mentoring the seniors who would always prevail in competitions."