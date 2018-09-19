Santiago Muñiz of Argentina won the second gold medal of his career at the International Surfing Association (ISA) World Surfing Games in Tahara in Japan today.

Victory today added to his first from the 2011 Games in Panama

Muniz now has a place at next year's Pam Am Games in , where there will be an opportunity to qualify for Tokyo 2020, where surfing to due to make its Olympic debut.

"I am so happy," said Muñiz.

"This feels like a dream..

"It's amazing to represent my country.

"I can feel the energy coming from my team.

"It's a beautiful feeling!

"This has given me even more motivation to get to Tokyo 2020.

"I am excited for the opportunity to qualify, but I’ve got to take it step by step."

Santiago Muñiz of Argentina, Kanoa Igarashi, of Japan, Lucca Mesinas of Peru and Shun Murakami of Japan on the podium after earning medals at the ISA World Surfing Games in Tahara in Japan ©Getty Images

Two more surfers also qualified for Lima 2019.

Peru's bronze medallist Lucca Mesinas filled one of the two slots reserved for the host nation, while fifth placed Kevin Schulz of the United States qualified alongside him.

Japan excelled with Kanoa Igarashi winning a silver medal and Shun Murakami copper.

These were Japan’s first World Surfer Games medals.

With the men’s event over, the team rankings will now be determined by the women’s event.

The United States are currently 430 points ahead of Australia, and both countries still have all three surfers remaining in the event.

American 12-year-old Caitlin Simmers is continuing to impress in the repechage rounds, defeating surfers more than double her age.