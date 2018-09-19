World Para Powerlfting has released the shortlist for the Best Asian Powerlifter award following the end of the Asia-Oceania Open Championships in Kitakyushu and public voting is open.

Four athletes- two women and two men - with world-class performances at the Championships have been nominated for the award.

China’s Lingling Guo is nominated for her outstanding performance in Kitakyushu.

Guo set three world records in 20 minutes as she won the women’s up to 45 kilograms category.

Her final lift of 114kg was 13kg more than silver medallist Ni Nengah Widiasih, who managed 101kg.

They were the only two competitors to lift over 100kg.

Iraq’s Rasool Mohsin won gold in the men’s up to 72kg category with a lift of 219kg.

Mohsin’s strength beat Paralympic medallists Hu Peng of China and Iran’s Roohallah Rostami.

The Iraqi powerlifter decided not to go for bigger weights at the competition after he won, but vowed to lift more at the Asian Para Games.

"Unfortunately, I did not go for the world record as I have a shoulder injury," Mohsin said.

"But I will go for it at October's Asian Para Games.

"I will lift 230kg."

Known as "the world’s strongest Paralympian", Siamand Rahman earnt his nomination for his continued dominance in the over 107kg category.

The Iranian lifted 285kg to take the regional title.

The final nominee is Tan Yujiao of China, who also set a world record on her way to the gold medal.

The Rio 2016 champion lifted half-a-kilogram more than what she managed to take the Paralympic gold medal, breaking her own world record.

In the up to 67kg event, Tan lifted 139kg.

Her next best competitor only managed 111kg.

Voting is open and is due to close on Friday (September 21).

The public can use a variety of social media sites to choose their winner.

Votes from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram will be combined to crown the Best Asian Powerlifter.