Vienna has been awarded the 2021 World Judo Championships, it was announced today.

The decision was ratified at the International Judo Federation (IJF) Executive Board meeting here in Baku, where this year’s edition of the World Championships is due to begin on Thursday (September 20).

Austria’s capital, hosts of the men’s World Championships in 1975 and women’s equivalent in 1984 before mixed competition was first introduced in 1987, is due to stage the 2021 event at the Wiener Stadthalle from September 12 to 19.

It will be the first edition to be held after the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, hosts of the 2019 World Championships.

"I want to say a big thank you to all of you for this choice," Hans Paul Kutschera, head of the IJF Medical Committee and President of the Austrian Judo Federation, said.

"This is a great challenge for our Federation and for our country, but we are ready to take it up.

"A long time ago, Austria had organised the World Championships for men, then for women, and we are happy to be able to welcome the best judoka, men and women, in 2021, in our beautiful city of Vienna."

The meeting also allowed for Steering Committee members to exchange crucial information on new events that are soon expected be included on the international calendar, such as the Grand Prix of Canada, Israel and Chile.

The IJF promised it will communicate information about these new World Judo Tour events as soon as possible.

Vienna was awarded the 2021 World Judo Championships during an IJF Executive Committee meeting in Baku ©IJF

The IJF Refereeing Commission revealed that analysis of the last year of competition at the highest level showed a particularly encouraging trend, with more than 82 per cent of the matches concluding on a positive score, while the average duration of golden scores remains at around one minute and 20 seconds.

The IJF Executive Committee also underlined the "very good cooperation" that had taken place for the preparation of next month’s Summer Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Buenos Aires, where 70 National Olympic Committees are set to be represented in judo - a record since the event was inaugurated at Singapore in 2010.

As a prelude to the meeting, IJF President Marius Vizer thanked the organisers of this year's World Championships, represented by Azerbaijan Judo Federation President Rovnag Abdullayev, for the outstanding work that has been done in the build-up to the event.

Abdullayev then addressed all the members of the Executive Committee.

"I am happy and excited to welcome you to Baku, on the occasion of these World Championships," he said.

"I can assure you that we have made every effort to organise one of the best Championships in the history of world judo.

"I hope you can experience Azeri hospitality in its most beautiful way."

Today saw the World Championships Art Exhibition take place at the Khatai Art Centre in Baku, while the evening will be dedicated to the Hall of Fame Gala.

Following tomorrow’s World Championships draw, action is due to begin at Baku's National Gymnastics Arena.