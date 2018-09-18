World Taekwondo has officially sanctioned the Nigeria Open competition.

The second edition of the event in the African country has been given a G1 international rating by the world governing body.

It is now set to take place between November 16 and 18 in capital city Abuja.

The event will be the first taekwondo competition ever to take place in Nigeria with an international ranking.

Achieving this status had been a priority for the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF).

"The Federation worked very hard to get the approval from World Taekwondo through the African body, who duly approved after being satisfied that the event fulfills all World Taekwondo conditions," said Chika Chukwumerije, an Olympic bronze medallist for Nigeria at Beijing 2008 in the over-80 kilograms category.

"Despite being some of the top competitors on the continent, our athletes have literally no world ranking because they cannot afford to travel to compete.

Olympic bronze medallist Chika Chukwumerije welcomed the announcement ©Getty Images

"Thus by getting the event sanctioned, we would provide hundreds of our elite and upcoming athletes the opportunity to gain vital world ranking points and competitive experience with some of the best athletes in the world."

Sani Lawal, the chairman of the NTF's Techincal and Development Committee, said other African countries had moved in front of Nigeria due to their ranked tournaments.

"Countries like Cote d'Ivoire have more than seven competitors in the high ranked Grand Slams series because their athletes have a lot of ranking from organising G-ranked tournaments in Cote D'Ivoire since 2012," he said.

"We can see the impact of these tournaments in the fact that they won an Olympic gold and bronze at the Rio Olympics and world titles in 2017.

"So getting the Nigeria Open to be sanctioned by the World Taekwondo body is the way forward if Nigeria taekwondo is to have players on the world stage."