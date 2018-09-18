Former European Judo Union (EJU) secretary general Dr Michael Bigoszewski has passed away just days before the 2018 World Championships are due to begin here.

The Polish official was an active member of the International Judo Federation (IJF) Judo for Peace Commission.

Having studied at the Warsaw Physical Education Academy, he was previously head of martial arts at the State Committee for Physical Culture and Sports of Poland and the secretary general of the Polish Judo Federation for several years.

Bigoszewski was also a prominent adviser to the Minister of Sports of Poland and was particularly recognised for his knowledge of sports and martial arts.

He was the second secretary general of the EJU, when Marius Vizer, before becoming President of the IJF, was head of the continental governing body.

Michael Bigoszewski's death comes just before the start of the 2018 World Judo Championships in Baku ©IJF

"Member of honour of the European Judo Union, he was a pioneer for the development of judo in his country and in Europe and had in heart to always promote the values of our sport for the benefit of the youth of the world," an IJF statement said.

"The International Judo Federation extends its deepest condolences to Michael Bigoszewski's family and friends."

The 2018 World Championships are scheduled to get underway on Thursday (September 20).

More than 800 athletes are set to compete at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The venue is primarily used to host rhythmic and artistic gymnastics at competition level, but its main hall is specifically designed to host a variety of events.