The Belarus Ski Union (BSU) has named 30-year-old Aleksander Grebnev as their new secretary general, it has been announced.

From 2015 to this year, Grebnev worked as director and chief manager of the ski training centre in Minsk.

He has been a member of the Executive Board of the Belarus Alpine Skiing and Snowboarding Federation, which is one of the four members of the BSU, since 2016.

Grebnev holds degrees from the Minsk State Linguistic University, the Beijing Language and Culture University and the Russian International Olympic University.

This year he was nominated as a member of the International Ski Federation Snowboard Freestyle Freeski Committee.

Less than a month ago Andrei Kovalenko was named as the new President of the BSU ©FIS

The news comes almost a month after Andrei Kovalenko was elected as the new President of the BSU.

The 46-year-old rose to the top after serving as President of the Belarussian Cross-Country Skiing Federation, another of the BSU's member organisations.

He became the leader of the cross-country body last year after holding the position of vice-president for two years.

In April, BeITA reported that the BSU would be undergoing serious reform, part of which was for a leader from one of the skiing disciplines to become President.

BelTA also reported that Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko had given his say on the organisation.

"The most important thing is to make everybody work and bring results," he said.