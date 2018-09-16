Great Britain's Simon Yates officially won the Vuelta a España today by safely finishing the final stage of the race to claim his first Grand Tour title.

The Briton, who rides for Mitchelton-Scott, finished third in the penultimate stage yesterday, giving him a lead of one minute and 46 seconds over his nearest rival Enric Mas from Spain.

Tradition dictates that the leading rider is not attacked on the final stage, meaning Yates merely had to finish today to seal the win.

His victory marks the first-time three British riders have won all three Grand Tours in the same year, with Chris Froome claiming the Giro d'Italia and Geraint Thomas winning the Tour de France.

Spain's Mas finished second overall with Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez third.

Riders from the same country have won all three races in a season twice before, but this is the first time it has been done by three different people.

Simon Yates' win means Great Britain have now won the last five Grand Tour titles in a row ©Getty Images

Yates' win is also the fifth British Grand Tour victory in row, as Froome also won last year's Tour and Vuelta.

"It's astonishing really," Yates said.

"Growing up I was so accustomed to seeing the French, Italian and Spanish riders lead the way, so for myself, Chris and Geraint to all win a Grand Tour in the same year just shows how far the sport has come in this country.

"It hasn't all happened by accident and I'm so thankful to everybody who has been part of the journey, from all the volunteers at Bury Clarion to the support I received on the Great Britain Cycling Team pathway and of course everybody at Mitchelton Scott.

"Without all of their support the last three weeks just wouldn't have been possible."

Elia Viviani won the final 100 kilometre stage in a bunched sprint.

In a fairly chaotic ending, the Italian crossed the line just ahead of world champion Peter Sagan and Giacomo Nizzolo to claim his third stage win of the tour.

Also taking place today was the second and final stage of the Madrid Challenge women's race, which was won by Giorgia Bronzini from Cylance Pro Cycling in what was her last World Tour race.

The 35-year-old Italian beat Mitchelton-Scott’s Sarah Roy after a successful sprint finish.

She crossed the line in two hours, 17 minutes and 28 seconds, while Ellen Van Dijk, the Dutch cyclist from Team Sunweb finished sixth to claim the overall Challenge win.