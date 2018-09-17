The Royal and Ancient (R&A) and the United States Golf Association (USGA) have published a new "players' edition" of the rules of golf before major new changes that will come into force in 2019.

For the first time a shorter "more user friendly" version of the rules of golf is being made available for players of all levels.

Two million copies will be distributed across the US, while the R&A will reportedly send out a similar number around the rest of the world.

It follows an announcement earlier this year that four significant new rules will come into force on January 1, effecting taking relief, the speed of play and double hitting among other things.

It is said the new book will be split into 10 "simplified topical groupings" with a "purpose of the rule" description above each rule to better explain why it exists, "easy-to-follow" colour diagrams and a "simpler, more direct" writing style.

The players' edition is being launched alongside a modernised full rules of golf book, which includes some of the most significant changes made to the rules in more than 60 years.

Executive director of governance at the R&A David Rickman said they are "delighted" to be rolling out the new rulebook.

"This is the biggest set of changes to the rules in a generation and a major step forward in our efforts to make the rules, and golf itself, more accessible and more in tune with the way the modern sport is played," he said.

As of January 1, 2019 players will be able to take a drop from knee height not shoulder height ©Getty Images

Thomas Pagel, senior managing director of governance at the USGA, said the primary goal was always "to make the rules easier to understand" for all golfers.

"It sets a new standard in the way we write and interpret the rules, and is central to our efforts to ensure a healthy future for golf," he said.

"We look forward to continuing that process in the years to come."

Among the new rules being introduced is a change to the procedure when taking relief.

From January 1, players will be able to release the ball from the knee, as opposed to shoulder height, when taking a drop, and they will also be able to measure the distance allowed when doing so with the longest club in the bag, excluding putters.

It has also been decided that to speed up the pace of play, clubs will be allowed to introduce a local rule whereby if a player hits a ball out of bounds off the tee but does not hit a provisional, they will be able to drop a new ball "in the vicinity" of where their shot went out of bounds, rather than being forced to walk back to the tee.

What is more, double hitting will no longer incur a penalty, with instead only the initial impact counting.

A new official guide to the rules of golf has also been made available in digital format, as has a new document detailing the rules for players with disabilities.