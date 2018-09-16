Canada are guaranteed one team in each discipline at the Curling World Cup Grand Final in Beijing next May after their men's, women's and mixed doubles teams earned gold at the inaugural Curling World Cup leg in Suzhou, China.

The newly formed men's team skipped by Kevin Koe - comprising of third BJ Neufeld, second Colton Flasch and lead Ben Hebert - defeated Norway 6-5 at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre.

A crucial error by Norwegian skip Steffen Walstad in the second end cost his side three points and gave the Canadians an early advantage which they never looked like relinquishing.

"The second was a big end and after that we managed to keep control," Koe said.

"We weren't really in trouble in any end.

"He had an unfortunate one there on his last, I think it picked.

"We got a break there, we capitalised and we played solid.

Canada's women earned the second win of the day for their country at the opening Curling World Cup event in China as they beat Olympic champions Sweden 7-3 ©World Curling

"We're really happy.

"This is the first event of the year and we hadn't played together before properly.

"There's some really good teams here, we didn't know what to expect."

Earlier in the day Rachel Homan skipped Canada's women's world champions to a 7-3 win over Pyeongchang 2018 champions Sweden, skipped by Anna Hasselborg.

Canada's mixed doubles pairing of Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres had set the gold standard with a 7-3 victory over Sarah Anderson ad Korey Dropkin of the United States.