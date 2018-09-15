Khosit Phetpradab of Thailand booked his place in his first major final as he set up a meeting with reigning world champion Kento Momota at the Badminton World Federation Japan Open in Tokyo.

Phetpradab, ranked at 26th in the world, continued to defy his ranking with a 21-12 21-16 victory over South Korea's Lee Dong-keun at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza.

Home favourite Momota is also chasing a piece of history as he is hoping to become the first Japanese palyer to win the men's singles event at the Japan Open should he triumph tomorrow.

Momota overcame Olympic bronze medallist Viktor Axelsen of Denmark 21-18, 21-11 to secure his spot in the final.

In the women's tournament, another Japanese player has made it to the final as Nozomi Okuhara will face the current world and Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain.

Okuhara comfortably beat her compatriot Aya Ohori in the semi finals to book her place in the final as she recorded a 21-12, 21-12 win.

Marin also eased past her opponent, China's Chen Yufei, claiming a 21-12, 21-13 triumph.

Japan will be represented in the women's doubles finals at the Japan Open

In the men's doubles, Indonesia’s Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo played their way into the final, looking for their sixth major title this year.

They beat against China's He Jiting and Tan Qiang 21-16, 14-21, 21-13 to set up a clash with another Chinese pairing in Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen.

The final will see the Asian Games champions go up against the world champions.

A rematch of the 2017 World Championships gold medal match will be played in the final of the women's doubles event as China's Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan take on Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota of Japan after both pairs came through their semi-finals.

The tournament in the Japanese capital concludes tomorrow.