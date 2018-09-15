Commonwealth Games champions England recorded their biggest win over hosts New Zealand as the Netball Quad Series began in Auckland.

England were in fine form and racked up an impressive 52-39 victory to make the best possible start to the tournament at the Spark Arena.

The Roses won three of the four quarters on their way to a commanding triumph against a New Zealand side desperate to bounce back from failing to finish on the podium at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in April.

"We knew the Ferns had a point to prove," said England's Geva Mentor, according to BBC Sport.

"They are a new-look team and, for us, it was just pleasing how we ground it out."

Australia also triumphed in their opener as they beat South Africa ©Getty Images

England will renew rivalries with Australia in their next match on Wednesday (September 19)

Australia, playing their first match since they agonisingly lost the Commonwealth Games final to England on home soil, also started with a win as they comfortably beat South Africa 61-44.

The world champions were not at their best in the first half but recovered in the second to claim a convincing win.

South Africa will hope to bounce back when they take on New Zealand on Wednesday.