Russian star Dina Averina retained her all-around title as she produced another superb display to secure her fifth gold medal at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia.

The 20-year-old comfortably outscored the rest of the field with a total of 81.450 across the four disciplines of hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon at the Arena Armeec in the Bulgarian capital.

Averina ousted Israel's Linoy Ashram, who continued to make history with silver having amassed 79.700 points.

Russian Aleksandra Soldatova, already a double gold medallist at the event, did enough for bronze on 79.175 points.

Russian Aleksandra Soldatova dazzled with the hoop, top-scoring in the discipline on her way to all-around bronze ©Getty Images

Soldatova was the only gymnast to outscore her formidable compatriot on one of the apparatus as her 21.275 was the highest recorded with the hoop.

It was the only slight blemish on Averina's record but it mattered little as she successfully defended the title she won in Pesaro last year.

Her sister Arina, who has pushed her all the way at recent events and beat her at the European Championships earlier this year, was not among the 24 qualifiers.

Soldatova later added another honour to her collection as she was given the Longines "Prize for Elegance" following her performance with the hoop.

The event is scheduled to continue tomorrow.