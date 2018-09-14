Canada moved to the brink of booking their place in the final after skip Kevin Koe produced a nerveless shot to earn victory over Switzerland at the Curling World Cup in Suzhou in China.

Koe's takeout with the final stone scored four points to give his side a 7-4 win in their Group A clash with the Swiss team at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre.

The result, which preserved Canada's unbeaten record at the first leg of the inaugural World Cup series, means Canada need only to tie with Scotland tomorrow morning to progress.

"It wasn't an easy one but luckily I had played one right in the same spot a couple of ends earlier, so I had a good idea what it would do," said Koe.

"I threw it pretty good and got the line call right.

"That's a big win for us."

Scotland remain in contention to join Canada in the showpiece finale as they overcame Japan 9-2 to make it three wins from four.

Norway were among the other winners in the men's tournament ©Curling World Cup

Norway lead the way in Group A on nine points following their 7-3 victory against China, with the United States occupying second place.

Sweden, skipped by Niklas Edin, kept themselves alive in the group with a 9-8 win over the US.

"With the ice being a bit tricky, three players doesn't help when it's frosty and heavy," said Edin.

"Then obviously I haven’t been training much this summer because of surgeries and stuff.

"I’m kind of surprised we’re still in it and still have a chance in the last few games.

"If we can do that we’re still going to be happy with our performance after everything that’s happened."

In the women's tournament, Sweden recorded their fourth straight victory by defeating China 9-2 in Group A.

Canada have the same record in Group B following an 8-2 triumph over Russia.

Play is due to continue tomorrow.