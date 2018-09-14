The Federation of International Lacrosse (FIL) has reorganised its governance structure and elected two new independent directors to its Board.

The FIL recently changed its governance to expand the Board with the appointment of two independent directors, Peter Guber and David Ryan.

The FIL say they hope the new directors will help them focus on their key priorities including Olympic inclusion and “international country development”.

Guber played lacrosse at university and is the owner and co-executive chairman of the Golden State Warriors basketball team, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team and owner of Los Angeles Football Club.

Peter Guber, right, has been named as one of two new independent directors at the FIL ©Getty Images

Ryan has spent his entire career in international finance including 22 years at Goldman Sachs, where he worked as President of Asia Pacific.

He also played lacrosse at university, while at Yale.

“FIL is exceptionally pleased to be adding two individuals with the skills and experience that Peter Guber and David Ryan possess to its Board of Directors and looks forward to the positive contribution they will make,” said FIL President Sue Redfern.

"The Board and General Assembly have embraced a need for change and development of lacrosse worldwide in line with the newly approved strategic plan focusing on FIL’s Olympic vision.”