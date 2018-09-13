Russian sensation Dina Averina secured her fourth gold medal at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships as she added another two to her growing collection in Sofia.

The 20-year-old successfully defended her clubs title, producing a classy display to score 19.000 at the Arena Armeec in the Bulgarian capital.

Averina's score proved to tough to beat as Belarusian Katsiaryna Halkina took silver on 18.900.

Dina's sister Arina, another prodigy in the sport, was forced to settle for the bronze medal having scored a total of 18.850 points.

It was an exact replica of the podium in the clubs event at last year's World Championships in Pesaro in Italy and saw Dina get the better of her sister on the international stage once again.

Aleksandra Soldatova triumphed in the ribbon event ©Getty Images

The two sisters and Aleksandra Soldatova sealed the team title on an overall score of 161.325, handing Dina a fourth gold medal of the event.

Bulgaria finished second on 150.975, while bronze was claimed by Italy n 147.550.

Soldatova clinched gold in the ribbon event as her routine yielded a total of 18.600, beating Italy's Milena Baldassarri by 0.050.

Baldassarri's silver medal represented the best individual result from an Italian gymnast at the event and came after compatriot Alexandra Agiurgiuculese won bronze in the ball final.

Bronze went to Israel's Linoy Ashram on 18.500.

The all-around final is due to be held tomorrow.