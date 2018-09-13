The World Chess Federation (FIDE) has announced reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen and challenger Fabiano Caruana have signed contracts to take part in the World Chess Championship Match in London.

The tie is scheduled to take place in the capital city from November 9 to 28.

The College, located in Holborn, will be the venue for the match.

“I am very grateful for Magnus and Fabiano for making signing the contracts an efficient process, and also happy with how these contracts evolve: they reflect the fact that chess had truly become a professional sport, and both players are professionals,” said Ilya Merenzon, FIDE President.

“We are looking forward to working with both players and hope that the match will become an event of the century.”

Norway’s Carlsen will hope to secure a fourth straight world title at the event.

Fabiano Caruana will challenge for the title ©Getty Images

He first claimed the title in 2013 when he overcame India’s Viswanathan Anand in Chennai, before beating his opponent again the following year in Sochi.

Carlsen’s last victory came against Russia’s Sergey Karjakin in New York City in 2016.

Caruana will provide his next challenger after the American emerged as the winner of the FIDE Candidates tournament.