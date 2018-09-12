British Winter Olympian Gar Trayner has been appointed as sport education director at United States Ski and Snowboard (USS).

The 38-year-old has worked with the organisation for three years, helping with Alpine coaching courses.

He was also the chair of the Alpine Coaches Education Working Group, and will start in his new role tomorrow after leaving Killington Mountain School (KMS).

"We could not be happier to welcome Gar to US Ski and Snowboard and into a role that is critically important for our organisation," said USS chief of sport, Luke Bodensteiner.

"Gar has extensive experience across a number of our sports, not only in the USA where he joins us from Killington Mountain School but also around the world."

Gar Trayner competed on the British Alpine team ©Getty Images

Trayner was a member of the British Alpine team for seven years, and competed at the Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Olympic Games in slalom.

"It was with a heavy heart that I depart from Killington Mountain School, a truly exceptional community and school with incredible people who all embraced me like family," he said.

"I believe that the opportunities and experiences I had at KMS have set me up perfectly for the role of director of sport education at US Ski and Snowboard.

"I am very excited for this new role and challenge, and I am eager to get started, meet the team and build on the great work that has been going on in the department for the years preceding my arrival."