Calgary hosting the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games would cost CAD$5.3 billion (£3.1 billion/$4 billion/€3.5 billion) as the Bid Committee publicly revealed details of their plans for the first time today.

The figure, announced as Calgary 2026 outlined their proposal to the City Council, includes CAD$3 billion (£1.8 billion/$2.3 billion/€2 billion) of city, provincial and federal funding.

A letter from Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities Kirsty Duncan confirming the Federal Government would match the City and Provincial Government's contribution was later read out by Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

An indoor venue for figure skating and short track speed skating and a mid-size arena to seat between 5,000 and 6,000 people are the only two new facilities which would need to be constructed.

There was no mention of an National Hockey League-calibre venue, with Calgary 2026 instead opting to renovate the existing Saddledome.

Canmore, Kananaskis, Whistler and potentially Edmonton would host events if the Canadian city was successful with its bid for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

The draft hosting plan also includes upgrading eight existing facilities from when Calgary last staged the event in 1988.

Calgary 2026 have published a detailed venue plan for the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Calgary 2026

A confirmed venue for curling was not included in the proposals as Calgary 2026 chief executive Mary Moran claimed discussions remained ongoing, with Edmonton touted as a possible location.

Three Athletes' Villages would be used, housed in Canmore, Calgary and Whistler.

"This is the type of budget that is built about three years before the Games are deployed," Moran said.

"We are four-and-a-half years ahead."

Moran was keen to express the supposed financial benefits of Calgary hosting the Winter Olympics and Paralympics when presenting to the Council, claiming it would bring in CAD$7.4 billion (£4.3 billion/$5.7 billion/€4.9 billion) in economic impact.

A total of CAD$910 million (£535 million/$697 million/€601 million) of the public investment would be spent on security, with CAD$1.6 billion (£941 million/$1.2 billion/€1.1 billion) earmarked for "urban development".

More follows