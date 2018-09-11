The German Football Association (DFB) moved a friendly match against Peru from Frankfurt owing to fears of fan violence and concerns on the impact that might have on the country's bid for the 2024 UEFA European Championships, it has been claimed.

German magazine Der Spiegel published emails from DFB President Reinhard Grindel and vice-president Rainer Koch in which they discussed where the game would be played.

The report claims Grindel wrote to Koch outlining his objections to the friendly being held at the Commerzbank Arena as he described the Frankfurt ultras as "unpredictable".

"I think the risk that we experience a disaster in the international match and this has negative effects shortly before the Euros decision is just too high," an email from Grindel and published by the magazine reads.

Grindel and the DFB were concerned about possible fan trouble amid the ongoing fall-out to Mesut Özil's controversial decision to quit the national team following Germany's group stage exit at the World Cup.

DFB President Reinhard Grindel has denied the game against Peru was moved to avoid possible fan violence ©Getty Images

Özil, who was criticised for posing for a photo with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan earlier this year, accused the DFB of "racism and disrespect" after claiming he had been made the scapegoat for Germany's poor performance at the tournament in Russia.

Officials connected to the Germany 2024 bid have positioned hosting the tournament as a way of showing how the country is unified following the dispute.

Grindel and Koch have reportedly not denied the authenticity of the emails but have rejected the friendly with Peru, held in Sinsheim and which Germany won 2-1, was moved because of security fears and to avoid any negative publicity prior to the Euro 2024 vote.

UEFA has announced it will publish its evaluation of Germany and Turkey's respective bids next Friday (September 21) before the host city for the event is chosen the following week.

European football's governing body has urged both bids to follow suit prior to the vote by the UEFA Executive Committee on September 27 in Nyon.

Germany 2024 and Turkey 2024 will be given the opportunity to present their case to the electorate, who will be able to quiz the two candidates before casting their vote.